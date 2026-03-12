Who should you feed in Ramzan? Madhavi Latha tears down AIMIM iftar’s posters

Hyderabad: Chairman of Virinchi Hospitals and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, Madhavi Latha, on Thursday, March 12, tore down posters of iftar party organised by Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) that were placed in front of her hospital.

“Who are you supposed to feed during Ramzan? You should be feeding the poor or children in the juvenile home instead of spending crores on parties in function halls. Learn the meaning of Ramzan and iftar first,” she fumed, criticising the party’s “extravagant” spending.

Ramzan is a month of humility, charity, and service — not political spectacle.



Taking to X she wrote, “Ramzan is a month of humility, charity, and service — not political spectacle. Every year, the people of Hyderabad witness the same drama, extravagant one-time Iftar parties organised with great publicity by the Owaisi brothers and their party. Cameras flash, tables are lavish, and speeches are made. But the next morning, the real problems of the community remain exactly where they were.”

She said the Muslim community “does not need symbolic feasts once a year” and instead asked politicians to focus on developing better schools, skill opportunities for youth, supporting small businesses, improved healthcare, and dignified living conditions in neighbourhoods.

“Faith teaches us that sincerity is measured by service, not by display. A single evening of luxury cannot replace years of meaningful work of the community’s upliftment. Hyderabad deserves leadership that works for people 365 days a year, not politics that appear only for a photo opportunity during Ramzan,” she said.

AIMIM has organised a Dawat-e-Iftar on March 13 at Old Eidgah Ground, First Lancer in Nampally Assembly Constituency which party president Asaduddin Owaisi will be attending.