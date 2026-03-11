Azharuddin reviews arrangements for Dawat-e-Iftar in Hyderabad

The annual iftar party is hosted by the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th March 2026 7:17 pm IST
Minister for Minorities Welfare Mohammad Azharuddin

Hyderabad: Minister for Minorities Welfare Mohammad Azharuddin, on Wednesday, March 11, reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming Dawat-e-Iftar, scheduled on March 15 at Lal Bahadur Stadium, Nampally.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Government, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, and Secretary to the Minority Welfare Department B Shafiullah and others. Azharuddin discussed logistical planning, inter-departmental coordination and all necessary arrangements for the programme.

