Ranveer Singh threat case: Lawrence Bishnoi gang demands Rs 10 crore

Mumbai: In a fresh development in the case, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh reportedly received a threat from the Bishnoi gang, which demanded Rs 10 crore through a voice note sent to his manager from an American number.

A senior Mumbai Police official said the crime branch is contacting the concerned agency in the United States through official protocol to obtain details about the number.

During its probe, the Mumbai crime branch found that one of the Bishnoi gang’s close aides, Harry Boxer, reportedly sent the voice note threatening Ranveer Singh and demanding Rs 10 crore as extortion.

In the preliminary investigation, the crime branch confirmed that the voice note received on Ranveer Singh’s manager’s WhatsApp bore Harry Boxer’s voice.

Officials are currently gathering further evidence in the case. According to the crime branch, the voice note was sent after the firing incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence.

The threat was sent to Ranveer’s manager’s mobile number following the firing at Rohit Shetty’s house. After the threat surfaced, security around Ranveer Singh was tightened. The crime branch has recorded the statement of his manager and is continuing the investigation.

Police have not yet registered an FIR in the matter, but have initiated a preliminary inquiry.

On the professional front, Ranveer will soon be seen in the sequel to the blockbuster Dhurandhar. Titled ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, the film is slated to release on March 19.

Dhurandhar also stars R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. Serving as the first instalment of a two-part film series, it centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The film’s storyline draws loose inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan’s Operation Lyari.

“Dhurandhar 2” resumes with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an Indian undercover agent who has successfully infiltrated Pakistan’s underworld. After taking down Rehman Dakait, Hamza ascends the ranks of power, only to face his most formidable adversary yet Major Iqbal, the ISI mastermind known as Bade Sahab.