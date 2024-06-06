Upasana appointed ‘national ranger cum ambassador’ of WWF India

To provide quality healthcare to forest officials injured in line of service

Published: 6th June 2024
Apollo Hospitals and WWF India sign an MOU as she was appointed 'national ranger ambassador' on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Upasana Konidela, who heads the corporate social responsibility wing of the Apollo Hospital Charitable Trust, has been appointed as the “national ranger cum ambassador of the World Wildlife Fund” for its India branch on Wednesday.

She will hold the post for the next 4 years for which a memorandum of understanding has been signed between Apollo Hospitals and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

“Forest officials are like the warriors of the oblivion, who have been ensuring the safety of animals and humans alike,” Upasana said, adding that she will be working to provide forest officials and local wildlife protection committee members quality healthcare at Apollo Hospitals, when someone gets injured in man-animal conflict.

“My sincere effort to educate people about human wildlife conflict strengthens with this collaboration. Respect nature and it will bless you in return,” she stated on her X handle.

