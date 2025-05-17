Mumbai: It’s usually that time of the year when the internet starts buzzing with excitement and speculation about two of India’s biggest reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. However, this year has been eerily silent on that front. There has been little to no update about Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Bigg Boss OTT 4, or even the much-anticipated Bigg Boss 19.

Sources reveal that this sudden silence might have something to do with a major shake-up behind the scenes. After Banijay Asia (Endemol Shine India) stepped away as producers, both shows have reportedly been in a transitional phase. The makers are said to be in talks with new production partners, which has led to considerable uncertainty and delays.

Amid all the speculation, there is one major update about Bigg Boss OTT 4. It is said that the show has been shelved for 2025. According to reliable sources close to the development, the digital edition of Bigg Boss will not take place this year. Instead, the makers have chosen to skip OTT 4 entirely and directly launch Bigg Boss 19.

While the decision has not yet been officially confirmed, inside reports suggest that Bigg Boss 19 will premiere digitally on Jio Hotstar, though the final broadcasting channel remains unclear. This has further added to the confusion, leaving fans of the franchise in a state of speculation.

Traditionally, Bigg Boss OTT kicks off in the third or fourth week of June, running for 6 to 8 weeks before the television season begins in October. However, with the OTT season now reportedly cancelled, the format may undergo a major change this year.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official statement from the show’s makers for complete clarity.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 3, which concluded last year, saw Sana Makbul lift the winner’s trophy, with Naezy finishing as the runner-up. The season was well-received.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on the shows.