US soldiers suffer brain injuries in missile attack on airbase in Iraq

Several ballistic missiles and rockets were fired towards the airbase on Saturday around 18:30 Baghdad time.

Baghdad: A number of US military personnel have suffered brain injuries in a missile attack on Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq’s Anbar province, the media reported.

“Several ballistic missiles and rockets were fired towards the airbase on Saturday around 18:30 Baghdad time,” US Central Command CENTCOM said in a statement.

“Some soldiers suffered brain injuries and are currently undergoing examinations. Most of the missiles were tracked by the air defence systems but some hit the base and the damages are being assessed,” CENTCOM said.

An Iraqi security member was severely injured.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq has claimed responsibility for the attack, state media Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

