Uttarakhand: 26 minority institutes recognised, 5 madrasas shut

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over recognition certificates to 26 minority educational institutions in the state on Wednesday, while five madrasas operating without recognition were sealed in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Speaking at an event titled “New Identity, New Respect – A Bright Future through Modern Education,” Dhami described the granting of recognition certificates to these 26 institutions by the State Minority Education Authority as a positive beginning in the field of minority education.

He said that continuous innovations are being introduced in the state’s education sector, and this trend will continue.n Dhami emphasised that the state government’s policies are aimed at providing equal opportunities to everyone without discrimination.

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The institutions that received recognition certificates today include madrasas and other minority educational institutions from the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar.

Meanwhile, five madrasas operating without the necessary recognition and documentation in the Bazpur area of ​​Udham Singh Nagar district were sealed.

Officials said that the operators of the concerned madrasas failed to produce the required documents during inspections; consequently, the institutions were sealed in the presence of a police force led by Bazpur SDM Richa Singh and Kotwali Inspector Naresh Chauhan.

The madrasas sealed by the administration include Madrasa Jamia Hanafia Razaut-ul-Uloom, Madrasa Jamia Fatima, and Madrasa Hujjatul Islam, all in Bazpur. Madrasa Moinul Uloom, in the Gandhinagar neighbourhood of Kelakheda-Bazpur, and Madrasa Gulshan-e-Islam, Kanora, were also sealed.

The SDM said that inspections and inquiries regarding madrasas in the area are being conducted under the directives of the District Magistrate. She added that action would be taken against any institution found lacking the prescribed recognition or necessary documentation. Some madrasa operators have approached the Uttarakhand High Court to challenge the new madrasa education system and the provisions regarding recognition currently in force in the state.

The petitioners have argued before the court that the mandatory requirement for recognition from the Minority Education Authority and the Education Board could create operational difficulties for many madrasas.

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During the preliminary hearing, the High Court sought a response from the state government regarding the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for September 15.

Udham Singh Nagar District Magistrate Nitin Bhadauria said that an inspection drive for madrasas is underway in the district, and action will be taken against institutions that have not obtained recognition from the designated authority or failed to comply with the prescribed standards and regulations.

Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, said that the core spirit of the new system is to integrate children into modern, quality, and mainstream education while keeping them connected to their religious and cultural identities.

He added that under the new system, madrasas are also required to adhere to the prescribed academic standards and regulations. Dhakate said that the state government would strongly present its case during the High Court hearing.