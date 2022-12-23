Uzbekistan delivers humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Tashkent: Uzbekistan has delivered 170 ton of humanitarian aid to neighbouring Afghanistan, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

The aid cargo, including flour, rice, wheat, vegetable oil, canned food, clothes and shoes, were handed over to the Afghan side in the border town of Hairatan, it added on Thursday.

Uzbekistan shares a 144-km border with Afghanistan, with road and railway connections on a bridge over the Amu Darya river, Xinhua news agency reported.

Uzbekistan has been participating in and rallying international support for projects that would strengthen peace in Afghanistan.