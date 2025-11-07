Vande Mataram inspired fight against Nizam rule: Kishan Reddy

Reddy, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao and other leaders attended the 'Vande Mataram@150' organised by the party at Kothi here.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 7th November 2025 2:49 pm IST
Kishan Reddy says Vande Matram inspired fight against Nizams too
Kishan Reddy celebrating 150 Years of Vande Mataram (Source: X)

Hyderabad: Vande Mataram was an inspiration not only to fight against colonial British rulers but also against the Nizam rule and the Razakars in the erstwhile Princely State of Hyderabad, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

Reddy, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao and other leaders attended the ‘Vande Mataram@150’ organised by the party at Kothi here.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhkar and state Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao participated in the programme at Mahabubia Girls High School at Abids here.

Memory Khan Seminar

Prabhakar said Vande Mataram inspired freedom fighters during the Independence movement.

Events to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram were organised at Warangal, Karimnagar and other places in the state.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 7th November 2025 2:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button