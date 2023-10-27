Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding invitation card [Video]

Hyderabad: Tollywood couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s upcoming wedding has become the talk of the town. They are set to tie the knot on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy in the presence of close friends and family members.

VarunLav’s Wedding Invitation

And now, their wedding reception invitation card has been leaked on Instagram and a picture of the same is going viral on social media. It seems like the couple has chosen a breathtaking golden and silver theme for their wedding celebrations. Check it out below.

Varun and Lavanya got engaged in a private ceremony on June 9, 2023. Since their engagement, fans have been buzzing with anticipation for their big day.

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Wedding Details

On Friday morning, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and Niharika Konidela were spotted at Hyderabad airport as they jetted off to Italy.

According to the latest reports, the pre-wedding celebrations will kick off on October 30, 2023, with a glamorous cocktail night. This event promises to blend elegance, romance, and the charm of Italy. On October 31, 2023, both families will come together to celebrate the Haldi ceremony, adding a traditional touch to their grand celebration.

The main event, the wedding, will take place at the luxurious Borgo San Felice Resort, a transformed historic village in the heart of Tuscany, as per reports.