VB G-RAM-G scheme should create rural jobs, assets: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, January 10, said the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Grameen (VB G-RAM-G) scheme should provide employment to the poor and create assets in villages.

Naidu directed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena, to prepare a clear action plan to explain the scheme to its beneficiaries.

“VB G-RAM-G should be implemented not only to provide employment to the poor but also to create assets in villages,” the Andhra Pradesh CM said in a press release.

By implementing the scheme effectively, various types of infrastructure and assets can be developed in rural areas, he added.

The new scheme allows additional categories of work, including the installation of solar lighting systems, which will significantly strengthen rural infrastructure.

Under the VB G-RAM-G scheme, works such as the construction of gokulams, plantations, fodder cultivation for livestock-based livelihoods, and employment generation can be undertaken, the CM said.

The scheme can also be aligned with other initiatives to ensure drinking water for every household.

Naidu further emphasised that gram sabhas (village meetings) should approve the works to be undertaken and discuss the schedule of works, incorporating suggestions from villagers.

He added that with systematic planning, the goals of Viksit Bharat (developed India) and Swarna Andhra-2047 (golden Andhra) can be achieved.