Veteran actor Atul Parchure passes away at 57

Mumbai: Veteran actor Atul Parchure has passed away at the age of 57. He breathed his last on Monday following a battle with cancer.

His death has sent shockwaves through the film fraternity, leading to an outpouring of tributes on social media.

Atul was a well-known Marathi actor who appeared in numerous Hindi television shows and films, including a memorable stint on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show.

In a previous talk show appearance, he disclosed his cancer diagnosis, revealing that doctors had discovered a 5 cm tumor in his liver.

In an interview, he expressed the gravity of the situation, stating: “I was told I have a tumor about 5 centimeters long in my liver and that it is cancerous.”

However, Atul Parachure’s treatment took a significant toll on his health due to a misdiagnosis.

He recounted: “My first procedure after the diagnosis went wrong, affecting my pancreas and leading to various complications. The incorrect treatment actually aggravated my condition. I was unable to walk and struggled to speak clearly. In that state, the doctor advised me to wait for a month and a half.

“They warned that undergoing surgery could result in long-term jaundice or severe liver complications, potentially jeopardising my survival. Eventually, I sought a second opinion, switched doctors, and received the appropriate medication and chemotherapy.”

Atul Parchure was known for his work in both films and television, particularly recognized for his comic performances.

He gained popularity through various projects, including notable works like “Vasu Chi Sasu”, “Priyatama”, and Tarun “Turk Mhatare Arka”.

His filmography boasts appearances in movies such as “Navra Mazha Navsacha”, “Salaam-E-Ishq”, “Partner”, “All the Best: Fun Begins”, “Khatta Meetha” and “Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap” among others.

His versatility as an actor made him a beloved figure in the Marathi entertainment industry.