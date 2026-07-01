Veteran theatre director Vijaya Mehta dies at 92

Mumbai: Veteran Indian theatre director and actor Vijaya Mehta, who played a pivotal role in shaping Marathi theatre, died on Tuesday night due to age-related ailments. She was 92.

Affectionately known as ‘Bai’, Mehta passed away at her residence in South Mumbai, noted actor Vijay Kenkre told PTI.

“She passed away around 9:30-10 pm. I learnt about her demise through her daughter. It’s a personal loss. She has been my guru,” said Kenkre, who served as chief assistant on the veteran filmmaker’s 90s TV serial “Lifeline” and worked closely with her on several other projects.

Mehta co-founded the influential theatre group Rangayan, along with noted personalities such as playwright Vijay Tendulkar, actor Dr Shriram Lagoo, and theatre practitioner Arvind Deshpande.

Some of the popular plays she directed are “Ek Shunya Bajirao”, “Barrister”, “Hamidabaichi Kothi”, “Purush”, “Mahasagar” and “Shakuntal”.

As a filmmaker, she helmed indie movies in Hindi-language such as “Rao Saheb” (1986) and “Pestonjee” (1988), both of which garnered acclaim.

“She was one of the finest directors, she was a purist, a meticulous person. She was simply great,” Kenkre said.

On the acting front, Mehta appeared in Govind Nihalani’s 1984 film “Party”.

She is survived by a daughter and two sons.

Kenkre said the details of Mehta’s last rites were awaited.