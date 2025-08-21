Video: 3 plunge off flyover in Hyderabad after bike crashes into wall; 2 dead

It is alleged that they were under the influence of alcohol.

flyover in Hyderabad
Three plunge off flyover in Hyderabad (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Three persons fell on the road from Hyderabad’s Panjagutta flyover after the bike they were traveling on hit the side wall.

Following the incident, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday, they were rushed to Osmania General Hospital.

Two died

The persons are identified as 30-year-old Laxminarayana alias Srinivas, 28-year-old Bharat, and 28-year-old Venu.

Among them, Bharat was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while Laxminarayana died while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Venu, whose right leg and left hand are fractured, is undergoing treatment.

Accident at Hyderabad’s Panjagutta flyover

According to the details of the incident, it occurred when the persons were traveling from Begumpet towards Panjagutta in the early morning of Wednesday. The bike was being driven by Laxminarayana.

The accident occurred when Laxminarayana lost control of the bike, which hit the left side wall of the flyover. Following the impact, they fell on the road below the flyover.

It is alleged that they were under the influence of alcohol. Investigation is ongoing.

