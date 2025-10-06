Video: 6 patients killed as fire breaks out in ICU of Jaipur hospital

Six patients, including two women, died in a late-night fire at SMS Hospital ICU in Jaipur; short circuit suspected as cause.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 6th October 2025 7:27 am IST
Jaipur: Six patients at the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital lost their lives in a fire incident that occurred late Sunday night, an official said.

The fire started in the ICU on the second floor of the trauma centre building. At the time, there were 11 patients admitted to the ICU; and six of them — two women and four men — were killed, in charge of the trauma centre, Dr Anurag Dhakad stated.

He said that a short circuit was the primary cause of the fire.

The hospital staff successfully evacuated the remaining patients from both this ICU and another ICU located in the building.

