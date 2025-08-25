Video: Australians march nationwide calling for Gaza ceasefire

Sydney: Tens of thousands of Australians took to the streets on Sunday, August 24, in one of the country’s largest pro-Palestinian rallies, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip and an end to Israel’s ongoing offensive.

Demonstrations were staged in more than 40 locations nationwide, including Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, and Brisbane.

The nationwide mobilisation came days after a United Nations report highlighted worsening hunger and famine in Gaza, where thousands face critical food shortages.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags, chanted “Free Palestine,” and carried placards condemning Israel’s actions as “genocide.” Several banners demanded justice for children killed in airstrikes, while others showed photographs of slain Al Jazeera journalists with the message: “Journalism is not a crime.”

In Brisbane, aerial footage widely shared on social media showed massive crowds filling the city centre.

Protesters called on the Australian government to expel the Israeli ambassador, suspend arms trade with Israel, and take a stronger stance in international forums. Organisers accused Canberra of being “muted and complicit” in the face of the escalating humanitarian disaster.

Solidarity demonstrations were also reported in Sweden, Greece, Malaysia, and Denmark, reflecting growing international pressure over the war in Gaza.

Hundreds of people in Greece’s northern city of Thessaloniki marched Sunday, Aug. 24, to protest Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, Anadolu reports.



According to Gaza health officials, Israel’s bombardment has killed more than 62,686 Palestinians and wounded at least 157,951, the majority women and children. Over 9,000 remain missing, while famine has already claimed 289 lives, including 115 children. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced amid the destruction of civilian infrastructure.