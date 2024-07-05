Video: Barrelakka detained in protest at TGPSC Hyderabad office

Hyderabad: Karne Sirisha, popularly known as Barrelakka (sister with buffaloes), was detained by the Telangana police near the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), formerly TSPSC, office in Hyderabad on Friday, July 5.

Tension prevailed at the TGPSC office as students led by the members of the unemployed JAC and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) affiliated students union Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) tried to lay siege posing several demands with the state government.

Barrelakka joined the protests at the TGPSC office demanding an increase in Group 2,3 posts and an exam in December. The protestors have also been demanding the postponement of the DSC for 3 months till October.

She raised slogans of ‘CM Revanth Reddy, down down’ even as she was dragged away by the police.

A BCom graduate and a cattle herder, Sirisha came to the limelight during elections in Telangana after she decided to contest polls, Assembly and Lok Sabha, as an Independent, to prove that an ordinary girl can get votes without distributing money, liquor, or using muscle power.

The police detained BRSV leader Gellu Srinivas Yadav among others during the protest.

BRS senior leader T Harish Rao sharply condemned the detentions and questioned if students cannot register their protest in Telangana under the “so-called people’s rule.”

“The Congress government dragged the students who were supposed to hold books and study to the streets and stage sit-ins and agitations. BRS party, the main opposition party, will not stand idly by if it makes promises before the elections and turns its back after coming to power. We will not leave until the problems are solved and the demands are achieved. We will shout on behalf of the students and the unemployed. We will fight desperately. On behalf of the BRS party, we are demanding the government to immediately stop the arrests of students, student union leaders and the unemployed, and to immediately release those who have been detained and arrested,” he remarked.