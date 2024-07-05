Hyderabad: Tension at TGPSC office as students try to lay siege

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed at the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) office in Hyderabad on Friday, July 5, as students led by the members of the unemployed JAC and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) affiliated students union Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) tried to lay siege posing several demands with the state government.

Their major demands include the increase in Group 2,3 posts and an exam in December and the postponement of the DSC for 3 months till October.

The police detained BRSV leader Gellu Srinivas Yadav among others during the protest.

BRS senior leader T Harish Rao sharply condemned the detentions and questioned if students cannot register their protest in Telangana under the “so-called people’s rule.”

“The Congress government dragged the students who were supposed to hold books and study to the streets and stage sit-ins and agitations. BRS party, the main opposition party, will not stand idly by if it makes promises before the elections and turns its back after coming to power. We will not leave until the problems are solved and the demands are achieved. We will shout on behalf of the students and the unemployed. We will fight desperately. On behalf of the BRS party, we are demanding the government to immediately stop the arrests of students, student union leaders and the unemployed, and to immediately release those who have been detained and arrested,” he remarked.