Video captures Medha Shankr stepping out of Samay Raina’s car

Mumbai: Medha Shankr’s reaction to a group of paparazzi has brought her rumoured relationship with comedian Samay Raina back into the spotlight. A video circulating online shows the 12th Fail actress stepping out of a black car and appearing startled when she notices the cameras.

Medha pauses and looks towards the photographers before continuing on her way. Reports have identified the vehicle as Samay’s car, though he is not visible in the shared frames. The brief encounter has prompted another round of speculation about the two, who have yet to confirm that they are dating.

Why are Samay and Medha being linked?

Dating rumours began circulating after the two were spotted together in Mumbai earlier this year. Their public appearances have drawn attention from fans, but neither has spoken directly about the nature of their relationship.

Medha’s recent appearance on India’s Got Latent added to the chatter. During the show, Samay called her his “sabse achhi dost” when asked to name his closest friend on the panel. Fans have since watched their interactions closely, looking for clues about whether there is more to their friendship.

The latest video captures Medha’s surprise at finding photographers nearby. For now, the dating talk remains speculation, and neither Medha nor Samay has made their relationship official.