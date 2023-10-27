Video: Cop injured after speeding SUV rams into police picket in Delhi

New Delhi: A speeding SUV rammed into police installed barricades injuring a personnel deployed during the vehicle checking, an officer said on Friday.

According to police, on the intervening night of October 23-24, during the picket checking at Chelmsford at about 1.15 a.m., a black Scorpio hit the barricades.

#WATCH | CCTV footage shows a Delhi Police personnel hit by an SUV and thrown into the air in the Connaught Place area



The incident happened on the intervening night of 24th-25th October. Police detained the car driver and action was taken against him.



“Constable Ravi Kumar deployed at the picket was hit. He was taken to the RML hospital and discharged after treatment,” said a senior police officer.

“The alleged driver Ram Lakhan along with the vehicle was apprehended from the spot and a case under appropriate sections was registered,” said the officer.