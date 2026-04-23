Video: Israeli forces blow up Lebanon home ‘in memory’ of slain soldier

Beirut: A video widely circulated on social media has sparked outrage after it allegedly showed Israeli forces detonating a home in southern Lebanon in what was described as a tribute to a slain soldier.

The footage, shared on X by Israeli commentator Yinon Magal, appeared to show Battalion 7106 remotely detonating a residential building in the border village of Kfar Kila. Moments after the blast, a large cloud of grey smoke rises into the air as debris spreads across the surrounding area.

In a post, Magal said the blast was carried out “during the siren yesterday in memory of Lidor Porat, a soldier in our support unit who fell on Motzaei Shabbat”, referring to the end of the Jewish Sabbath after sunset.

Watch the video here

ינון, פיצוץ בתים ע"י הגדוד שלנו 7106 בכפר כילא בזמן הצפירה אתמול לזכר לידור פורת הי"ד, חייל המסייעת שלנו שנפל במוצ"ש. pic.twitter.com/ip34Suhzk2 — ינון מגל (@YinonMagal) April 21, 2026

Porat, a 31-year-old from Ashdod, died after his unit’s vehicle struck an explosive device reportedly planted by Hezbollah, bringing Israel’s Lebanon death toll to 15 since February 28.

Although a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on Friday, April 17, Israeli forces have continued military activity in parts of southern Lebanon. Israel says the agreement allows it to respond to threats it considers imminent or ongoing.

Thousands of displaced Lebanese residents returned to southern towns after the truce began, but many later moved back to temporary shelters in Beirut and elsewhere after finding homes destroyed and essential services disrupted.

Lebanese figures cited during the conflict say at least 2,196 people have been killed and more than one million displaced during the six-week war involving Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.