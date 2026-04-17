Israel-Lebanon ceasefire takes effect as Trump says Iran war ‘going swimmingly’

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into force on Friday, April 17, coinciding with the tenth day of a separate truce between the United States (US) and Iran, as diplomatic momentum builds across the region.

This follows remarks by US President Donald Trump, who said the Iran war is “going swimmingly” and indicating progress in ongoing negotiations.

In Beirut, President Joseph Aoun said the ceasefire marks the beginning of a phased negotiation process. “We are proceeding with the negotiation process… today the first phase has begun,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the moment as a “historic opportunity” for peace, stating that Israel seeks the disarmament of Hezbollah and a sustainable agreement from a position of strength.

Trump open to extending Iran ceasefire deadline

US President Donald Trump said the 14-day ceasefire, set to expire on April 22, could be extended if negotiations are close to reaching an agreement.

“If we’re close to a deal would I extend? Yeah, I would do that,” Trump told reporters, according to Associated Press.

Shelling reported after ceasefire takes effect

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli shelling continued in the villages of Khiam and Dibbine for around 30 minutes after the truce came into force.

The Lebanese army renewed its warning to displaced residents, urging them not to return to southern areas due to intermittent shelling and ongoing security risks.

Israel’s military told The Associated Press it was reviewing reports of shelling and artillery fire in southern Lebanon.

Under the ceasefire terms outlined by the US State Department, Israel is prohibited from conducting offensive military operations in Lebanon. However, the agreement allows limited scope for “self-defence”, including action against planned, imminent or ongoing attacks.

Trump urges Hezbollah to ‘choose peace’

US President Donald Trump urged Hezbollah to avoid further violence and embrace the ceasefire, calling it a crucial opportunity for peace.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: “I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time. It will be a GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!”

Trump urges Hezbollah to “act nicely” and choose peace in Truth Social post.

Trump reiterates Iran nuclear stance

US President Donald Trump said preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a top priority, warning of serious consequences if it does.

“The big thing we have to do is… make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon,” he said, adding that Tehran has “agreed to that very powerfully”.

Trump also claimed Iran has agreed to return nuclear material located deep underground following US strikes involving B-2 bombers, stating that Washington has “a lot of agreement with Iran” and expressing confidence that a positive outcome is likely.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "…The big thing we have to do is we have to make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, because if they do, you want to talk about problems, you'd have problems. It is very important that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, and… pic.twitter.com/c2rp3tVJkQ — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2026

Iran rejects Trump’s uranium claim

Iran has denied claims by Donald Trump that it agreed to hand over enriched uranium, with a source close to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf saying “no form of nuclear material transfer to America has been negotiated.”

A second Iranian source described the claim as “another lie”, adding that “no major progress has been made” in the talks and that any continuation remains conditional on full compliance with Iran’s demands.

Trump addresses inflation concerns

Addressing inflation, Trump said he inherited historically high prices but pledged to reduce them significantly.“I inherited the highest prices… and the worst inflation… I will reduce it significantly,” he said, maintaining that inflation levels are now comparatively low.

The remarks come as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran intensify, with Pakistan playing a key intermediary role in facilitating dialogue.

Trump on oil and fuel prices

Commenting on energy markets, Trump said fuel prices are already beginning to ease amid diplomatic momentum.

“So gas prices have come down a lot in the last three, four days,” he said, linking the trend to expectations surrounding a potential deal and broader geopolitical stability.

Trump says he may visit Pakistan if US–Iran deal is signed

US President Donald Trump has said he would consider visiting Pakistan if a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran is finalised.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday while travelling to Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump said he would be open to the visit if a deal is signed in Islamabad. “Yes, I will go to Pakistan… If a deal is signed in Islamabad, I can go. They want me to go,” he said.

Trump praised Pakistan’s role in facilitating negotiations between the US and Iran, describing its involvement as constructive.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "I would go to Pakistan, yeah. Pakistan has been great…If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. The Field Marshal has been great. The Prime Minister has been really great in Pakistan. I might go. They want me"



(Source: The White… pic.twitter.com/qSxYTclrEg — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026

He said Pakistani mediators “have been very good” in supporting ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving tensions.

The US president expressed confidence that progress is being made in talks with Iran, suggesting an agreement could be announced soon.

“I think our negotiations are going very successfully right now. If that happens, it will be announced soon,” he said, adding that a deal could have significant economic implications.

Trump also claimed such an agreement could ensure stability in global energy routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, and contribute to lower oil prices.

Last-hour escalation before ceasefire

The final hour before the truce witnessed intense escalation. Israeli air strikes targeted several towns in southern Lebanon, with the health ministry reporting 10 civilian deaths and dozens of injuries.

Hezbollah launched more than 25 rockets and three drones towards northern Israel within an hour. Israeli media reported six injuries, including one in serious condition.

Hezbollah details pre-truce attacks

Hezbollah said it carried out 38 attacks on Israeli forces inside Lebanese territory and 37 attacks in northern Israel in the 24 hours leading up to the ceasefire.

According to the group, targets included three military bases, 25 settlements and cities, four military barracks, five border posts and other strategic locations.

Ceasefire violations reported

The Lebanese army said multiple ceasefire violations had already been recorded, including Israeli attacks and intermittent shelling targeting several villages.

In a statement on X, the military urged residents to exercise caution and delay returning to southern areas, warning that the security situation remains unstable. It also reiterated earlier warnings against returning home before hostilities fully end.

Trump: Iran war ‘should be ending pretty soon’

Speaking at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, Donald Trump said the war in Iran is going “swimmingly” and “should be ending pretty soon”.

He added that the United States is “very close” to reaching an agreement with Iran, stressing that Tehran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. Trump said Iran is now willing to make concessions it previously resisted.

Iran calls for comprehensive ceasefire

In Tehran, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said his country seeks peace in the region but accused the other side of reneging on commitments.

He said achieving a comprehensive ceasefire across all conflict zones remains a key condition tied to ongoing negotiations.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the Lebanon truce is part of a broader understanding with Washington, linked to a two-week ceasefire arrangement mediated by Pakistan. He added that Iran welcomes the cessation of hostilities as part of wider efforts to reduce regional tensions.

Bahrain welcomes diplomatic efforts

Bahrain’s foreign ministry welcomed the ceasefire, expressing appreciation for US diplomatic efforts that facilitated the agreement.

The kingdom also praised President Aoun’s initiative to activate the diplomatic track and contain escalation in pursuit of sustainable peace.

UN: Step towards lasting stability

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert described the 10-day truce as “another important step” towards breaking the prolonged cycle of conflict.

She stressed that the focus must now shift to achieving long-term calm, adding that lasting stability should remain a shared objective.

The coming days are expected to test the durability of the ceasefire and determine whether parallel diplomatic tracks can deliver broader regional de-escalation.