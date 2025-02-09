Video: Luxury cars perform stunts at Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: Two luxury cars were spotted performing dangerous stunts on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Shamshabad raising concerns over road safety.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera where cars can be seen recklessly drifting on the Outer Ring Road, with the driver performing stunts that put themselves, pedestrians, and other motorists at risk.

Police officials have taken cognizance of the video and are working to identify the drivers.

Further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, a video recently surfaced showing a group of boys performing dangerous bike stunts on busy roads in Hyderabad. The reckless stunts were filmed at Rajendra Nagar, on the roads beneath the PVNR Expressway.

In the video, one of the boys can be seen riding a bike while executing risky stunts, with a friend filming the entire act. The incident has sparked outrage online.

Earlier, as many as 40 reckless bikers were booked and their vehicles were seized for performing dangerous bike stunts and creating disturbance on busy roads in Hyderabad.

According to reports, on October 25 at 11 pm, the police said they received a tip regarding some individuals racing bikes near T-Hub Road, Knowledge City. Upon receiving information Raidurgam police arrived on the spot and found several individuals performing stunts and racing on public roads in Hyderabad, posing a serious risk of accidents.