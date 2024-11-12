Video: Man dies of heart attack at temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A young man died of a heart attack at a temple in Hyderabad while circumambulating at its premises. The man, identified as 31-year-old Vishnuvardhan, collapsed unexpectedly during his routine prayer at the Anjaneya Swamy temple in KPHB, Hyderabad.

Vishnuvardhan, originally from Kadiri in Sathyasai district, had been residing in Hyderabad and was reportedly employed in the private sector. He maintained a spiritual routine, frequently visiting the Anjaneya Swamy temple to perform circumambulations.

However, on Monday, at around 8:30 am, his customary practice ended in tragedy as he suddenly collapsed suffering a heart attack near one of the bustling Hyderabad temple’s pillars.

Witnesses, including fellow devotees, quickly recognised the emergency and attempted to revive him using CPR. However, their efforts proved unsuccessful. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene, but by the time they arrived, Vishnuvardhan had already passed away.

Also Read Video: Man dies of heart attack while shopping in Hyderabad

Local police have launched an investigation into the incident. Devotees are providing information to the police is trying to access any available footage from the temple grounds to understand the exact sequence of events. Hyderabad police officials have confirmed that this appears to be a natural death, attributing the sudden collapse to a possible heart attack.

Many devotees expressed shock at the untimely death of Vishnuvardhan who was known to be a regular presence at the Hyderabad temple.

In another recent incident, a 37-year-old man reportedly died of a heart attack while shopping at a jockey showroom near Pragathi Nagar in Kukatpally under KPHB police station limits.

The victim was identified as Kalal Praveen Goud, who collapsed while shopping for clothes at a Jockey showroom. He was promptly taken to a Hyderabad hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival due to a heart attack.

In April, a 20-year-old engineering college student died of a cardiac arrest in Hyderabad.