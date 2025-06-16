Video: Man rides camel on PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad

It created a dangerous situation for everyone on the road.

Man rides camel on PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad
Man rides camel on PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: In a surprising incident that took place on PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway in Hyderabad, a man was seen riding a camel on the high-speed corridor. On the expressway, even two-wheelers are banned.

The incident raised safety concerns for both the rider and others.

Camel gallops on PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad

In the event that occurred on Saturday night, the man was seen traveling on the expressway atop a camel.

The video shows that the animal galloped at high speed. It created a dangerous situation for everyone on the road.

Alert commuters who were traveling in a car recorded the incident. In the video, they can be seen making an attempt to stop the camel and rider.

Finally, they secured the animal by tying it to a light pole. It prevented further risk.

Video goes viral, sparks public outrage

The footage of the camel on PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad was shared on Instagram by user Ikram Ullah Shah. It quickly spread across social media.

It incident resulted in debates on traffic enforcement and animal welfare. Many are surprised over the incident that occur on a restricted expressway.

The officials have not yet commented on it.

