Hyderabad’s KBR Park gets Korean-style smart parking facility

The 15-meter tall structure has a capacity of accommodating 72 cars.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th June 2025 11:20 am IST
Parking facility at KBR park in Hyderabad
Parking facility at KBR park in Hyderabad (Image: X)

Hyderabad: The KBR Park in Hyderabad has started offering multi-level Korean-style car parking on a trial basis.

Although no charges were collected for using the facility on Sunday, GHMC will announce the rates later.

Parking facility

The 15-meter tall structure has a capacity of accommodating 72 cars. It covers 405 square meters.

MS Creative School

It uses a rotary model for parking vehicles.

Although there are safety rods in the structure, those availing the facility need to apply the handbrake while parking.

Other facilities at KBR Park in Hyderabad

The multi-level car parking at KBR Park will provide electric charging points.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Moreover, a mobile app will be launched for booking parking slots.

The aim of GHMC is to ease traffic and modernize parking in busy city areas.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th June 2025 11:20 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button