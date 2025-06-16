IPS officer Mahesh Bhagwat’s mentorship helps 66 clear UPSC CAPF exam

Hyderabad: The mentorship of IPS officer and Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Mahesh Bhagwat and his team helped a total of 66 candidates clear the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant Examination 2024.

The results of the exam were released on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Among the candidates who were mentored by the officer, Shyam Yadav bagged the all India second rank. Other top rankers mentored by the officer are Shreyas S (AIR 5), Kuldeep Bishnoi (AIR 13), Aniket Tribhuvan (AIR 20), Riya (AIR 35), and Siddhesh Yeole (AIR 49).

Pettam Abhinav Varma of Mancherial (Rank 138), Bhanoth Lakshmi Vara Prasad of Khammam (Rank 256), N Anil Kumar of Hyderabad (Rank 406) and Sanmala Ajay of YSR Kadapa district (Rank 355) were mentored by IPS officer Mahesh Bhagwat.

Gratitude extended to co-mentors

The officer has extended his gratitude to those who were part of his team that mentored the candidates. They are Retired ADG BSF Sanjeev Sood, DIG CRPF MA Rizwan, DIG SSB DN Bhombe, Senior Commandant CISF Pratap Punde, DC CISF Rakesh, international relations expert Dr Shailendra Deolankar, IRS officers Nitish Pathode (DC Customs, Ahmedabad), Swachand Chavan, and others.

ADG Bhagwat has advised candidates that “successful ones should ensure success doesn’t go to their head, and for those not successful in this attempt, they should believe in themselves as perseverance is the key to cracking UPSC examinations.”

Every year, the Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandant examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).