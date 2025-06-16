Southwest monsoon to bring more rains; IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorm

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms until Thursday, June 19 as the southwest monsoon is expected to bring more rains to Telangana.

According to the weather department, various districts of Telangana are likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc.

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad during southwest monsoon

For Hyderabad, the weather department forecast rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds.

In the city, rains are expected only on Monday. However, hazy conditions will prevail from June 17 to 19.

Despite forecasts of rains and hazy conditions during southwest monsoon, the IMD has not issued any alert for Hyderabad until June 19.

Deficient downpours

As per Telangana Development Planning Society, in the current monsoon season so far, Telangana districts have received an average rainfall of 44.1 mm against the normal of 58 mm. This represents a deficit of 24 percent.

The highest rainfall deficit of 75 percent was recorded in Jayashankar district. The highest excess rainfall of 48 percent was recorded in Mahabubnagar district.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the highest rainfall deficit of 81 percent was observed in Tirumalgiri.

Across Hyderabad, the average rainfall recorded was 25.9 mm against the normal of 55.3 mm, representing a deficit of 53 percent.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad’s forecast of rains until June 19, the deficit recorded so far is likely to decrease.