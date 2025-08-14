Video: Reckless stunts on Hyderabad roads, flyovers go unchecked

Hyderabad: Scenes of bikers performing dangerous stunts on the Bandlaguda – Rajendranagar – Bahadurpura roads and flyovers are becoming common these days, with the traffic police failing to check the violations until videos surface on social media channels.

In a recent incident, two youngsters—one on a scooter and the other on a bike—were wheeling on the Bandlaguda road. The video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms and went viral soon, drawing criticism from different quarters. The incident raised questions about ‘visible policing’ during the nights in the city suburbs.

Scenes of bikers performing dangerous stunts on the Bandlaguda – Rajendranagar – Bahadurpura road are becoming common these days, with the traffic police failing to check the violations until videos surface on social media channels.

Stunts on Hyderabad roads, flyovers for reels

This is not an isolated case. Earlier this month, a few boys were making reels by sitting on the bonnets of cars on the Manmohan Singh flyover. On the same flyover, auto-rickshaw races and bike stunts are regularly organized, especially on weekends, by youngsters.

A few weeks ago, the Rajendranagar traffic police caught eight youngsters who were dangerously sitting on a two-wheeler and riding recklessly. The police acted after social media was flooded with videos of the eight-member gang.

Opinions of residents

“Such people risk the lives of other road users. We care little about what they are doing on the road—their parents should be worried about it. But you cannot hold the entire society to ransom and put them in fear by doing such foolish things,” lamented Vishal Jain, a local resident of Rajendranagar.

“When we warn or advise those who perform stunts on roads and flyovers in Hyderabad, they argue with us or even try to attack us. On spotting such gangs, fearing for our own safety, we stop our vehicles for a while and allow them to move away,” said Muzammil, a resident of Bandlaguda.

The people demand that the police, who keep monitoring the roads through the surveillance camera network, identify such gangs and seize their vehicles.