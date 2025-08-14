Real estate sees spike in house rents in two Hyderabad areas

These areas continue to post double-digit annual increases thanks to unrelenting demand from a growing IT workforce and the scarcity of ready-to-move-in apartments.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th August 2025 10:56 am IST
GHMC approves over 2k building projects across Hyderabad
Representational photo.

Hyderabad: The rental real estate market in Hyderabad witnessed a spike in house rents in two areas.

In the past five years, the surge was over 50 percent in Gachibowli and Hitech City.

According to a report by real estate consulting firm Anarock, across 14 key micro markets, capital values rose 24-139 percent and rentals climbed 32–81 percent between 2021-end and Q2 2025.

MS Teachers

Although Hyderabad real estate saw significant growth in house rents in Gachibowli and Hitech City, Sector-150, Noida saw the highest surge with 139 percent capital growth and 71 percent rental growth. This is driven by planned township projects and investor demand.

“Markets with new metro lines, expressways, or airport proximity consistently outperformed, showing that connectivity and jobs drive both price and rent growth,” the report added.

Following are the growth in capital values.

CitiesMicro Markets2021-end (INR/Sq. Ft.)Q2-2025 (INR/Sq. Ft.)Percentage change – 2021 Vs Q2 2025
BengaluruSarjapur Rd6,05010,80079%
Thanisandra Main Rd5,3459,70081%
HyderabadHITECH City5,7539,80070%
Gachibowli5,0109,35087%
PuneHinjewadi5,7108,00040%
Wagholi4,9516,94040%
NCRSohna Road6,60011,50074%
Sector-150 (Noida)5,70013,600139%
MMRChembur18,73528,60053%
Mulund16,91725,30050%
KolkataEM Bypass7,0008,78025%
Rajarhat4,4756,15037%
ChennaiPerambur6,3508,00026%
Pallavaram5,9507,35024%
Source: Anarock data

House rents in Hyderabad real estate

From 2021-end to Q2-2025, rents increased from Rs 22,000 to Rs 36,600 for a 1,000 sq. ft home in Gachibowli.

In the case of Hitech City, the jump was from Rs 23,000 to Rs 36,350 for a 1,000 sq. ft home in the same period.

Following is the average monthly rental growth for a 2BHK 1,000 sq. ft home.

Germanten Hospital
CitiesMicro Markets2021-end (standard 2BHK 1,000 sq. ft home)Q2-2025 (standard 2BHK 1,000 sq. ft home)Percentage change – 2021 Vs Q2 2025
BengaluruSarjapur Rd21,00038,00081%
Thanisandra Main Rd20,50033,80065%
HyderabadHITECH City23,00036,35058%
Gachibowli22,00036,60066%
PuneHinjewadi17,80028,50060%
Wagholi14,20024,00069%
NCRSohna Road25,00037,50050%
Sector-150 (Noida)16,00027,30071%
MMRChembur46,00067,00046%
Mulund39,50052,30032%
KolkataEM Bypass19,00029,00053%
Rajarhat15,00021,00040%
ChennaiPerambur16,20022,50039%
Pallavaram14,90021,80046%
Source: Anarock data

“Even as national rental inflation has eased, these two pockets continue to post double-digit annual increases thanks to unrelenting demand from a growing IT workforce and the scarcity of ready-to-move-in apartments,” the report added.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th August 2025 10:56 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button