Real estate sees spike in house rents in two Hyderabad areas

Hyderabad: The rental real estate market in Hyderabad witnessed a spike in house rents in two areas.

In the past five years, the surge was over 50 percent in Gachibowli and Hitech City.

Trends in India

According to a report by real estate consulting firm Anarock, across 14 key micro markets, capital values rose 24-139 percent and rentals climbed 32–81 percent between 2021-end and Q2 2025.

Although Hyderabad real estate saw significant growth in house rents in Gachibowli and Hitech City, Sector-150, Noida saw the highest surge with 139 percent capital growth and 71 percent rental growth. This is driven by planned township projects and investor demand.

“Markets with new metro lines, expressways, or airport proximity consistently outperformed, showing that connectivity and jobs drive both price and rent growth,” the report added.

Following are the growth in capital values.

Cities Micro Markets 2021-end (INR/Sq. Ft.) Q2-2025 (INR/Sq. Ft.) Percentage change – 2021 Vs Q2 2025 Bengaluru Sarjapur Rd 6,050 10,800 79% Thanisandra Main Rd 5,345 9,700 81% Hyderabad HITECH City 5,753 9,800 70% Gachibowli 5,010 9,350 87% Pune Hinjewadi 5,710 8,000 40% Wagholi 4,951 6,940 40% NCR Sohna Road 6,600 11,500 74% Sector-150 (Noida) 5,700 13,600 139% MMR Chembur 18,735 28,600 53% Mulund 16,917 25,300 50% Kolkata EM Bypass 7,000 8,780 25% Rajarhat 4,475 6,150 37% Chennai Perambur 6,350 8,000 26% Pallavaram 5,950 7,350 24% Source: Anarock data

House rents in Hyderabad real estate

From 2021-end to Q2-2025, rents increased from Rs 22,000 to Rs 36,600 for a 1,000 sq. ft home in Gachibowli.

In the case of Hitech City, the jump was from Rs 23,000 to Rs 36,350 for a 1,000 sq. ft home in the same period.

Following is the average monthly rental growth for a 2BHK 1,000 sq. ft home.

Cities Micro Markets 2021-end (standard 2BHK 1,000 sq. ft home) Q2-2025 (standard 2BHK 1,000 sq. ft home) Percentage change – 2021 Vs Q2 2025 Bengaluru Sarjapur Rd 21,000 38,000 81% Thanisandra Main Rd 20,500 33,800 65% Hyderabad HITECH City 23,000 36,350 58% Gachibowli 22,000 36,600 66% Pune Hinjewadi 17,800 28,500 60% Wagholi 14,200 24,000 69% NCR Sohna Road 25,000 37,500 50% Sector-150 (Noida) 16,000 27,300 71% MMR Chembur 46,000 67,000 46% Mulund 39,500 52,300 32% Kolkata EM Bypass 19,000 29,000 53% Rajarhat 15,000 21,000 40% Chennai Perambur 16,200 22,500 39% Pallavaram 14,900 21,800 46% Source: Anarock data

“Even as national rental inflation has eased, these two pockets continue to post double-digit annual increases thanks to unrelenting demand from a growing IT workforce and the scarcity of ready-to-move-in apartments,” the report added.