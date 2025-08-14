Real estate sees spike in house rents in two Hyderabad areas

Hyderabad: The rental real estate market in Hyderabad witnessed a spike in house rents in two areas.
In the past five years, the surge was over 50 percent in Gachibowli and Hitech City.
Trends in India
According to a report by real estate consulting firm Anarock, across 14 key micro markets, capital values rose 24-139 percent and rentals climbed 32–81 percent between 2021-end and Q2 2025.
Although Hyderabad real estate saw significant growth in house rents in Gachibowli and Hitech City, Sector-150, Noida saw the highest surge with 139 percent capital growth and 71 percent rental growth. This is driven by planned township projects and investor demand.
“Markets with new metro lines, expressways, or airport proximity consistently outperformed, showing that connectivity and jobs drive both price and rent growth,” the report added.
Following are the growth in capital values.
|Cities
|Micro Markets
|2021-end (INR/Sq. Ft.)
|Q2-2025 (INR/Sq. Ft.)
|Percentage change – 2021 Vs Q2 2025
|Bengaluru
|Sarjapur Rd
|6,050
|10,800
|79%
|Thanisandra Main Rd
|5,345
|9,700
|81%
|Hyderabad
|HITECH City
|5,753
|9,800
|70%
|Gachibowli
|5,010
|9,350
|87%
|Pune
|Hinjewadi
|5,710
|8,000
|40%
|Wagholi
|4,951
|6,940
|40%
|NCR
|Sohna Road
|6,600
|11,500
|74%
|Sector-150 (Noida)
|5,700
|13,600
|139%
|MMR
|Chembur
|18,735
|28,600
|53%
|Mulund
|16,917
|25,300
|50%
|Kolkata
|EM Bypass
|7,000
|8,780
|25%
|Rajarhat
|4,475
|6,150
|37%
|Chennai
|Perambur
|6,350
|8,000
|26%
|Pallavaram
|5,950
|7,350
|24%
House rents in Hyderabad real estate
From 2021-end to Q2-2025, rents increased from Rs 22,000 to Rs 36,600 for a 1,000 sq. ft home in Gachibowli.
In the case of Hitech City, the jump was from Rs 23,000 to Rs 36,350 for a 1,000 sq. ft home in the same period.
Following is the average monthly rental growth for a 2BHK 1,000 sq. ft home.
|Cities
|Micro Markets
|2021-end (standard 2BHK 1,000 sq. ft home)
|Q2-2025 (standard 2BHK 1,000 sq. ft home)
|Percentage change – 2021 Vs Q2 2025
|Bengaluru
|Sarjapur Rd
|21,000
|38,000
|81%
|Thanisandra Main Rd
|20,500
|33,800
|65%
|Hyderabad
|HITECH City
|23,000
|36,350
|58%
|Gachibowli
|22,000
|36,600
|66%
|Pune
|Hinjewadi
|17,800
|28,500
|60%
|Wagholi
|14,200
|24,000
|69%
|NCR
|Sohna Road
|25,000
|37,500
|50%
|Sector-150 (Noida)
|16,000
|27,300
|71%
|MMR
|Chembur
|46,000
|67,000
|46%
|Mulund
|39,500
|52,300
|32%
|Kolkata
|EM Bypass
|19,000
|29,000
|53%
|Rajarhat
|15,000
|21,000
|40%
|Chennai
|Perambur
|16,200
|22,500
|39%
|Pallavaram
|14,900
|21,800
|46%
“Even as national rental inflation has eased, these two pockets continue to post double-digit annual increases thanks to unrelenting demand from a growing IT workforce and the scarcity of ready-to-move-in apartments,” the report added.