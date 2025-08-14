Defer exams due to IMD forecasts of heavy rains: JNTU Hyderabad to colleges

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 13, directed colleges to defer exams due to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts of heavy rains.

The direction was issued for all its constituent and affiliated colleges. It is applicable to both autonomous and non-autonomous colleges.

JNTU Hyderabad’s direction to colleges

As per the direction, colleges must not conduct examinations for the next three days.

The decision was taken after IMD Hyderabad issued a heavy rain forecast for the next few days.

Asking all principals of the colleges not to conduct any exams in the next three days, the Registrar of JNTU Hyderabad, Prof. K. Venkateswara Rao, cited the weather department and government advisories.

IMD forecasts heavy rains in Hyderabad

For August 14, the weather department has issued a heavy rain forecast. It has also issued an orange alert.

As per the forecast, the city will witness heavy to very heavy rains or thundershowers, with intense spells at times accompanied by gusty winds.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad forecast, GHMC has also issued an alert, which is valid till the evening of August 14.