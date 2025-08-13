23-year-old Hyderabad student dies in road accident in US

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old student from Hyderabad lost her life in a road accident in Chicago, US.

The victim who is identified as Srija Varma had moved to the US for higher studies. She was living in Chicago.

Road accident of Hyderabad student in US

Srija was the daughter of Srinu Rao, a resident of Balaji Nagar in Dundigal’s Gandi Maisamma area.

According to reports, the accident occurred on Monday night when she was walking to a nearby restaurant from her apartment for dinner.

A speeding truck allegedly hit her from behind. It resulted in severe injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Relatives reach out to Telugu associations

Following the tragedy, relatives of the Hyderabad student have reached out to Telugu associations in the US. Efforts are underway to bring her mortal remains back to India as soon as possible.

The tragedy has left her family in Hyderabad devastated.

This is not the first such incident. Similar accidents have occurred in the US before.