Video: Riyan Parag caught vaping in Rajasthan Royals dressing room.

Riyan Parag has landed in controversy after a viral video appeared to show him vaping inside the Rajasthan Royals dressing room during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh.

The incident occurred in the 16th over of the second innings when a broadcast camera briefly captured Parag holding what looked like a vape device. The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, triggering widespread debate among fans and raising questions about player conduct and possible disciplinary action.

Riyan Parag has landed in controversy after a viral video appeared to show him vaping inside the Rajasthan Royals dressing room during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh.



The incident occurred in the 16th over of the second… pic.twitter.com/gvTg0RWqRn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 29, 2026

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The timing of the moment added to the attention. Parag had just been dismissed after scoring 29 runs off 16 balls, missing an opportunity to anchor a crucial phase of the chase. His performance, combined with the viral footage, intensified scrutiny on the young captain.

Tobacco, related products prohibited from stadiums

While there is no explicitly stated public rule addressing vaping, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) maintains strict behavioural and health guidelines for players within stadium premises. The use of tobacco or similar products in dressing rooms and dugouts is generally prohibited, which could place Parag at risk of disciplinary measures.

The controversy comes at a challenging time for the 24-year-old, who is leading Rajasthan Royals this season following Sanju Samson’s move to the Chennai Super Kings. Parag has struggled for consistency with the bat, scoring just 81 runs across seven innings prior to this match—form that has drawn criticism from both fans and former players.

RR’s win over PBKS

Despite the off-field distraction, Rajasthan Royals delivered a strong performance, successfully chasing down a target of 222 with six wickets in hand, handing Punjab Kings their first defeat of the season.

The incident also follows another recent breach involving the franchise. Team manager Romi Bhinder was fined ₹1 lakh and issued an official warning for using a mobile phone in the dugout during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on April 10. The BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) subsequently issued a show-cause notice to Bhinder, seeking a response within 48 hours.