Video: Sanjay Dutt takes his Tesla Cybertruck for a spin, check price

Mumbai’s traffic is no stranger to luxury cars, but recently something truly jaw-dropping cruised through the city Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt was spotted behind the wheel of the futuristic Tesla Cybertruck.

The moment caught everyone’s attention. With its sharp, stainless-steel body and bold, sci-fi looks, the Cybertruck didn’t just turn heads it made people stop in their tracks! Fans and commuters quickly shared videos on social media, and the internet is buzzing with excitement.

What makes this sighting even more spectacular isn’t just the look it’s the price. Imported from abroad, the Tesla Cybertruck is worth a staggering around Rs.80 lakh (approximately 80,000 USD).

And this isn’t just an expensive showpiece it’s seriously powerful too. The Cybertruck can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 2.6 seconds, a speed that competes with many sports cars. On a full charge, it can run over 500 kilometers, proving it’s as capable as it is stunning.

Tesla hasn’t officially launched the Cybertruck in India yet, so Dutt’s ride is believed to be a privately imported one making it even rarer on Indian roads. With its foreign registration plates and head-turning presence, it’s like the car version of a film premiere!

Fans aren’t just talking about the truck they’re talking about Baba’s effortless cool, cruising through Mumbai like he owns the future.