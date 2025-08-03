Video: Upset over Indiramma housing scheme man climbs tower in Telangana

He resorted to the antics as a mark of protest over being snubbed despite having the necessary documents.

Man climbs tower in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: Upset over not receiving a house under the Indiramma Indlu scheme, a man climbed a mobile tower in Mahabubabad district of Telangana on Sunday, August 3.

The incident occurred in Maredi Mandal when the man identified as Basanapalli Ramulu climbed the mobile tower. He resorted to the antics as a mark of protest over being snubbed despite having the necessary documents.

A video of the man atop the tower has gone viral on social media. Several people are seen trying to calm Ramulu and urging him to come down.

Indiramma housing scheme

The Indiramma Illu scheme was initiated in Telangana to enhance the living conditions of the disadvantaged and aim for the eradication of homelessness.

The program offers financial aid of INR 5 lakh to help chosen individuals construct their houses.

