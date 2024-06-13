Scolded by wife, upset man climbs electricity tower in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man created commotion at Sankeshwar Bazaar in Saidabad by climbing onto a high-tension electricity tower due to alleged harassment by wife.

The man, identified as Mohan, a laborer, who lives with his wife at Singareni Colony, was furious that his wife scolded him for returning home drunk. He went to the nearest high-tension electricity tower on the Sankeshwar Bazaar road and climbed it.

Subsequently, commuters noticed him and informed the local power department officials, who switched off the power supply immediately to avoid any untoward incident. Upon learning about the incident, the police reached the spot and attempted to persuade Mohan to get down. Despite repeated attempts, he refused to come down.

Having no other choice, the police official planned to climb up and get Mohan down. Noticing that officials were climbing the tower, Mohan came down and was detained by police.

The police registered a case under section Section 206(2) (petty offence) of Indian Penal Code and handed Mohan over to the family after counseling.