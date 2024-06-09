Hyderabad: Truck driver murdered by friends in Attapur

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old truck driver was allegedly murdered by his friends on Saturday evening, June 8, at Attapur.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Layeeq from Suleman Nagar. He was invited by his friends for drinks near PVNR Pillar number 258. According to the reports, after the drinking party concluded, the accused, under the influence of alcohol, used broken liquor bottle to slit his throat, killing him on the spot.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Attapur police station said, “We suspect past animosity between the victim and the accused. However, the exact motive behind the murder is still unknown.”

He further added, “A case has been registered, and with the assistance of the clues team, we have gathered evidence. Further investigation is ongoing.”

The body have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.