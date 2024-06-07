Hyderabad: 48-year-old labourer beaten to death in Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old man was beaten to death on Tuesday night, June 4, at Bahadurpura.

The victim has been identified as Mohin. According to the reports, the accused, Raees Khan, and the victim are labourers who reside on footpaths. On Tuesday, they got into an argument that escalated to a physical altercation, leading to the accused hitting Moin with a stick.

He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. The police registered a case under Section 302 for murder of the Indian Penal Code and took the accused into police custody.

Further investigation is underway.