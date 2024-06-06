Telangana: 2 men murdered in Kadtal over suspected real estate dispute

The victims has been identified as Seshigari Siva, 24, and Gundemoni Siva, 29, of Govindayapalli in Kadtal mandal

Published: 6th June 2024
Hyderabad: Two people were allegedly murdered in a housing society in Kadtal, Rangareddy district, on Wednesday night, June 5.

The victims have been identified as Seshigari Siva, 24, and Gundemoni Siva, 29, of Govindayapalli in Kadtal mandal. The bodies of the deceased were found in a pool of blood, the housing staff notified the police. 

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Kadtal Police Station said, “A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and we are suspecting the motive behind the murder is real estate disputes.”

He further added, “We are currently examining CCTV footage and call logs of the victims. Further investigation is ongoing.”

