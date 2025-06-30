Video: Wall drilled, phones stolen in Rs 5 lakh theft at showroom in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man reportedly broke into the Big C showroom in Dilsukhnagar on Sunday night and carried out the theft of several mobile phones worth around Rs 5 lakh.

An unidentified individual allegedly gained entry into the showroom by punching a hole in the wall beside the staircase, the initial reports indicate. The accused allegedly used an iron rod and a hammer to break through the wall and, in a clever attempt at muffling the noise, put the area being drilled under a quilt.

After entering the showroom, the alleged suspect stole some mobile phones and escaped without alerting security officers or activating any alarms.

The Hyderabad police are said to have captured CCTV footage related to the theft in the showroom, and officers are analysing the footage to identify the accused.

A case has been filed, and an investigation is in progress.