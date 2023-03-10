Video: Woman vlogs with selfie stick during floods; gets hit by debris

A video of a woman video blogging during a massive flood went viral on social media.

In the video, the woman can be seen fully excited about showing her viewers the situation around the raging flood water. But soon after that, the situation escalates badly for her. A big wave of water followed by debris hit her to the point of her getting struck beneath it.

Thankfully, with the help of a fellow vlogger, she gets out of the deadly situation. Despite the near-death experience, she smiles facing the camera at the end. The place and time of the video are yet to be known.

By the time of publishing this article, the video garnered 19.4K views and 199 likes.

Reactions

