Vijayawada: Five advocates trapped between floors in court lift after power cut

Vijayawada: A power outage left five advocates stranded in a lift at a local court complex here on Thursday, April 23, a police official said.

The official stated that the advocates were stranded for about an hour after the lift halted between the seventh and eighth floors during the outage, which was caused by ongoing electrical work near a transformer.

“The advocates were trapped in a lift at a local court complex here on Thursday after a power outage disrupted its functioning,” the official told PTI.

A power outage left five advocates stranded in a lift at a local court complex here on Thursday, a police official said.



The official stated that the advocates were stranded for about an hour after the lift halted between the seventh and eighth floors during the outage, which… pic.twitter.com/3Cb01oZJyL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 23, 2026

The lift stopped midway due to the power cut while transformer work was underway. The advocates were later rescued safely after ventilation was restored and the lift panel was opened.

There was a provision for ventilation through a lever inside the lift, but it could not be accessed as the elevator had halted between floors, police said.

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Oxygen cylinders were kept on standby as a precautionary measure, though they were not required after authorities managed to open the lift panel and allow airflow.

Eventually, the advocates were rescued, and their condition is normal, police said.

According to police, officials from Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) stated that transformer work was in progress and a fuse was being fitted, which required approximately an hour to complete.