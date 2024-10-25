Vikrant Massey as daring journalist probes Godhra Case in ‘The Sabarmati Report’ teaser

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ unveiled its teaser on October 25. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles.

Ekta Kapoor, who is bankrolling the project, took to her Instagram handle to share the intriguing teaser, writing, “Aaj ka Hindustan jawaab dena bhi jaanta hai, aur sawaal poochna bhi! The truth can be rattled, but not defeated. #TheSabarmatiReportTeaser OUT NOW! #TheSabarmatiReport in cinemas on 15th November!”

In the teaser, Vikrant looks promising as a fearless journalist fighting for the truth, while Raashii Khanna, as his fellow reporter, delivers an impactful performance. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Ridhi’s character as a senior anchor.

The teaser shows a train engulfed in flames, but no one knows whether it was an accident or a planned crime. It features compelling dialogues and intriguing scenes that take viewers to the tragic site where many lives were lost. It stirs curiosity about the true events of 2002, hinting at a harrowing incident that, though rarely discussed, left a profound impact on the nation.

Ahead of the teaser’s release, the makers have been unveiling intriguing posters featuring Massey to build excitement among fans.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ chronicles the tragic events of the morning of February 27, 2002, when a sudden fire erupted on the Sabarmati Express, claiming the lives of 59 pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya. The incident sent shockwaves across the nation.

The movie is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The Sabarmati Report marks Massey’s first on-screen collaboration with both Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on November 15. Besides this, the ‘12th Fail’ actor also has ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan’ in the pipeline.

Vikrant was last seen in Aditya Nimbalkar’s crime thriller ‘Sector 36’ alongside Deepak Dobriyal and Akash Khurana. The movie drew inspiration from the 2006 Noida serial murders.