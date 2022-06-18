Violence at Secunderabad station premeditated: Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: The violence at the Secunderabad railway station was premeditated and the agitators were informed in advance about the time and place of assembling near the station, the police said.

One person was killed and five others sustained bullet injuries in the firing at the railway station while a few others sustained injuries due to stone pelting and lathi charges.

“The violence was pre-mediated. Time, date, venue, and all the things were pre-planned. Within a short period of time everything happened to give little time to mobilize forces and control the violence,” said an official of Hyderabad city police.

Also Read Secunderabad vandalism plan hatched at Telangana CMO: Bandi Sanjay

The police arrested a few persons who were involved in the violence. On interrogating them the police came to know about a few agitators provoking the bigger group to resort to violence. “Interrogation of the persons is going on. Details are slowly emerging out on how it was planned etc,” said the official, unwilling to be quoted.

The Hyderabad police are assisting the railway police in identifying the persons who were involved in the violence with the help of surveillance camera footage installed around the railway station.

The police had come to know the people had come to the railway station by outstation trains, local trains, buses, and private vehicles. “A few of the miscreants left the railway station when the police force was assembling for action. Efforts are on to identify and nab them, questioning them will help us know more about the planning,” the official added.

The police continued their presence outside the railway station with teams of the Telangana State Special Police and local police guarding the railway station. Inside the station, the railway police are posted in adequate numbers.

A case is booked against the persons who are involved in the violence on Friday under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, PPD Act, and IR Act.