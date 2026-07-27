Hyderabad’s love for trying new desserts has given rise to yet another sweet sensation. After kunafa chocolates, Japanese cheesecakes and viral brownies, the city is now talking about Crumblets – bite-sized cookie dippers that are winning hearts with their fun presentation and rich flavours.

Operating from Sainikpuri, this homegrown dessert brand is adding a fresh twist to the city’s street food scene.

Not just cookies, but an experience

Unlike regular cookies served in boxes, Crumblets turns dessert into an interactive experience. The bite-sized cookies are neatly packed inside a clear plastic cup, while the specially designed dome-shaped lid is filled with rich chocolate dip.

This clever design lets dessert lovers dip every cookie fresh, creating a fun, mess-free experience that is as Instagram-worthy as it is delicious. It is a simple yet creative concept that makes Crumblets stand out from the usual cookies and desserts available in the city.

Freshly baked and full of flavour

Every cup contains freshly baked, eggless mini cookies made without preservatives. Customers can choose from flavours such as Pistachio with Chocolate Dip, Red Velvet with White Chocolate Dip, Churro with Chocolate Dip, along with classic chocolate options.

The cookies are crisp on the outside, soft inside and pair perfectly with the smooth chocolate dip, giving every bite a satisfying mix of textures.

Winning over Hyderabad’s foodies

The dessert has quickly found fans on Instagram, with food bloggers and customers sharing videos and reviews praising both the taste and the unique packaging.

Many describe the Pistachio flavour as rich and nutty, while the Churro variety stands out for its warm cinnamon flavour. The attractive cups have also become a favourite for gifting, parties and late-evening sweet cravings.

A new addition to Hyderabad’s dessert map

Crumblets currently operates from Sainikpuri and accepts orders through WhatsApp while also participating in food stalls and pop-up events.

The concept proves that even a simple cookie can be transformed into something exciting with a little creativity.

As Hyderabad continues to embrace innovative food trends, Crumblets is slowly carving its own place among the city’s growing list of must-try desserts.

Interested customers can place orders directly through the brand’s WhatsApp link or Instagram page to check the latest flavours, offers and pricing.

Whether you are a dessert enthusiast or someone who simply enjoys discovering Hyderabad’s newest food trends, Crumblets offers a sweet experience that is as enjoyable to look at as it is to eat.