Viral: Allu Arjun’s photo in saree breaks internet

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, which has Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Sukumar directed the film. The movie will be released on August 15, 2024, in various languages.

As around 200 days are left for the big release, fans have been waiting to get more and more updates about the film.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Leaked Photo

Amid this excitement, a new photo of Allu Arjun in his famous saree look from the sets of the film has been leaked online and is gaining much attention on social media platforms.

The leaked image shows the Icon Star in a blue saree adorned with gold jewels and a red bindi on his forehead. He is depicted sitting on a chair, with a phone in his hand.