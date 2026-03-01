With summers arriving early in Hyderabad this year and temperatures already rising, the craving for cool and refreshing desserts has begun. Offering the perfect escape from the heat, Snowberry, a newly opened artisanal dessert cafe in Jubilee Hills, is attracting food lovers with its unique and global dessert offerings.

Known as India’s first Bingsu chain, Snowberry is bringing Korean Bingsu and real fruit ice creams to the city, offering a refreshing change from traditional dessert options. Located beside Simply South, the cafe has quickly become popular among youngsters, families, and anyone looking to try something new and cooling.

With its modern interiors and vibrant presentation, Snowberry creates an inviting space where desserts are not just food, but an experience. The cafe focuses on fresh ingredients, innovative concepts, and visually appealing creations that reflect global dessert trends.

Korean Bingsu: The Star Attraction

The highlight of Snowberry’s menu is Korean Bingsu, a popular shaved ice dessert from South Korea that is also said to be one of Rahul Gandhi’s favourite desserts. Unlike regular ice cream, Bingsu is made from finely shaved milk ice that has a soft, snow-like texture. It is topped with ingredients like fresh fruits, chocolate, biscuits, nuts, or sweet sauces.

Flavours such as Mango Mania, Biscuit Bliss, Lotus Biscoff, Coffee Hazelnut, and the rich Pista Kunafa Bingsu are among the favourites. Light, creamy, and refreshing, Bingsu is ideal for Hyderabad’s warm weather and offers a completely different dessert experience.

Real Fruit Ice Cream Made Fresh

Another unique offering at Snowberry is its real fruit ice cream, prepared live using frozen fruits and milk, without added flavours or preservatives. Customers can choose from fruits like mango, strawberry, jamun, mulberry, chikoo, and sitaphal, or even create their own combinations.

This New Zealand-style dessert is gaining popularity for its natural taste and healthier appeal. The freshness of real fruits gives it a rich flavour while keeping it light and satisfying.

More Sweet Treats to Explore

Apart from Bingsu and fruit ice creams, Snowberry offers a wide variety of desserts including waffles, mini pancakes, eggless churros, açaí bowls, kunafa cakes, and artisanal cold coffees such as Okinawa Cold Coffee and Cheesecake Cold Coffee. All items are 100 percent vegetarian and eggless, making it suitable for a wide range of customers.

The acai bowls topped with fruits and granola offer a healthy option, while waffles and pancakes provide indulgent choices for those with a sweet tooth.