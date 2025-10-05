Viral moments from 80s stars reunion: Chiru, Venky, Revathy and more

Hyderabad: The 1980s and 1990s were truly golden years for South Indian cinema. Fans still remember the lovely on-screen pairs like Chiranjeevi and Radha, Venkatesh and Soundarya, Revathy and Kamal Haasan, Suhasini and Sarathkumar. These stars gave many unforgettable movies and created strong emotional connections with audiences. Their friendship and respect for each other have continued even after so many years.

Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh’s Flight Picture Goes Viral

Before the reunion, a cute picture of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh traveling together to Chennai on a private flight went viral on social media. Fans were happy to see them together again, smiling and enjoying each other’s company. The two stars will also be seen together soon in Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi, which will release for Sankranthi 2026.

Every reunion with my beloved friends from the 80s is a walk down memory lane, filled with laughter, warmth, and the same unbreakable bond we’ve shared for decades.☺️



So many beautiful memories, and yet every meet feels as fresh as the first! ❤️#80sStarsReunion pic.twitter.com/97uT70U4CV — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 5, 2025

80s Stars Reunion in Chennai

The famous 80s Stars Reunion took place in Chennai on October 4 after a gap of three years. The event was hosted by Rajkumar Sethupathy and Sripriya at their home. It was not a big grand party but a small and meaningful get-together filled with love and friendship. The reunion was postponed last year because of the Chennai floods, but this time, it happened beautifully.

Many Famous Stars Attended

A total of 31 actors came together from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and even Bollywood. The list included Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff, Prabhu, Naresh, Suresh, Jayaram, Sarathkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Revathy, Khushboo, Radha, Jayasudha, Suhasini, Nadiya, Meena, Shobana, Menaka, Lissy, Sumalatha, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Bhagyaraj, Rahman, Saritha, and Swapna. The night was full of laughter, stories, and warm memories.