Viral: Rich dad surprises daughter with luxury pink Rolls Royce

Hyderabad: Rich people live a lifestyle full of luxury. From big houses to designer clothes and fancy holidays, everything is special. Even the gifts they give to their loved ones—or themselves—are often very expensive.

Recently, an Indian businessman living in Dubai surprised the internet by gifting his one-year-old daughter a custom-made pink Rolls-Royce. The video went viral and caught everyone’s attention.

A Pink Car for Baby Isabella

Satish Sanpal, the owner of ANAX Developments, celebrated Father’s Day by giving his daughter Isabella a metallic pink Rolls-Royce.

In the video, Satish and his wife Tabinda Sanpal are seen handing over the car keys to their little girl. The car has pink interiors, with seats showing Isabella’s initials, and a note that reads “Congratulations, Isabella.” It was built in England and shipped to Dubai specially for her.

The family came in another Rolls-Royce to pick up the gift. The baby was welcomed with music, dance, and balloons. She smiled and enjoyed the moment before sitting inside her new car. The whole event looked like a scene from a fairy tale.

Not Her First Lavish Celebration

Earlier this year, Satish had also thrown a grand first birthday party for Isabella at Atlantis The Royal, a luxury hotel in Dubai. The place was decorated like a winter wonderland with fake snow, white trees, and shining lights. Bollywood stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Atif Aslam, Nora Fatehi, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performed at the party. Isabella came in a princess carriage wearing a beautiful gown.

Some people loved the gesture and called it sweet. Others felt it was too much, asking why a baby needs such a costly car. A few said the money could have helped people in need.