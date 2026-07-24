Viral: Trisha’s mother’s comments on Thalapathy Vijay

Hyderabad: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has finally arrived in theatres, but the celebrations come with a heavy dose of emotion. Among those who watched the film on its opening day was actress Trisha Krishnan’s mother, Uma Krishnan, who walked out impressed but visibly saddened by the thought of Vijay’s big-screen farewell.

Sharing her reaction with the media, Uma said, “We had a good time. We really enjoyed the movie. I feel bad that this is his last film. We are going to miss him.”

Her simple yet emotional response echoes the mood among Vijay’s fans. While theatres are packed with whistles, dancing and massive celebrations, many are also struggling to accept that this could be the last time they watch Thalapathy rule the big screen in a new release.

Uma’s reaction has grabbed even more attention because of Trisha and Vijay’s much-loved onscreen pairing. From Ghilli and Thirupaachi to Aathi and Leo, the two have delivered several memorable moments together, making her mother’s farewell message particularly emotional for fans of the duo.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s final film before he shifts his complete focus towards politics. The film reached cinemas on July 23 after a prolonged battle with the CBFC, turning its release into both a celebration of Vijay’s cinematic journey and an emotional goodbye to one of Tamil cinema’s biggest superstars